Jim Litton and Yvonne Wolfe, as chair and vice-chair of the Leadership Englewood Class of 2019, have been hard at work putting the finishing touches on Thursday’s graduation ceremonies.
The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with the reception at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, 1601 Englewood Road, where attendees will receive a complimentary beverage and light appetizers. The program and dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., with the guests selecting from a menu of salmon, petit filet or chicken cordon bleu.
All Leadership Englewood alumni are encouraged to attend, as it’s an opportunities to meet up with your alumni brothers and sisters. The affair is open to the public and anyone who has an interest in the Leadership Englewood program is encouraged to attend. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at www.EnglewoodChamber.com. Today is the final day to RSVP.
Collecting for our troops
The Englewood Chamber is collaborating the with area’s Rotary Clubs to collect and distribute food and other items for our military troops who are serving abroad.
Here’s a list of items that can be dropped off at the Chamber’s lobby: Instant drink mixes (hot and cold): cocoa, coffee, Gatorade, Crystal Light, tea, etc. Snacks: beef jerky, nuts, trail mix, granola, protein bars, crackers, cookies, candy (no chocolate), gum. Breakfast items: Pop Tarts, instant oatmeal. Misc food: tuna (pouches - no cans) ramen packs and cups, cooking spices, salad dressing (no glass). Personal care Items: Deodorant, disposable razors, aspirin, ChapStick, Shampoo, eye drops, small tissue packs, toilet paper individually wrapped, medicated foot powder. Fun Items: Hand-held games, Cards, Nerf balls, Crosswords, Sudoku and batteries (AA, AAA, D).
In addition, donations are being accepted to help offset the mailing costs. Checks can be made out to the Englewood Chamber and can also be dropped off at the Chamber or mailed to 601 S. Indiana Ave. Englewood, 34223.
Englewood Beach 9 Putt Putt
More than 15% of the field has already been filled for the 3rd Annual Englewood Beach 9 Putt Putt event to be held on Aug. 17. After completing the nine holes, all participates will gather for the wrap-up partyfrom 4-6 p.m. at The SandBar Tiki and Grille, 1975 Beach Road. It’s at the wrap-up party where the awards will be presented for Lowest Team Score, Highest Team Score, Lowest Individual Score and Highest Individual Score. A Most Outstanding Team Costume will also receive a prize. For complete details and online registration, visit www.EnglewoodBeach9.com
On June 10, there will be a special announcement regarding this event. You won’t want to miss it!
Chamber events
• June 6, 5 p.m. Leadership Englewood Class of 2018 Graduation. Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. Details and RSVP at www.LeadershipEnglewood.com.
• June 7, 6-10 p.m., Dougie’s Barn Jam II with Damon Johnson. Tickets and details available at www.EnglewoodChamber.com. Thank you to our sponsors: Castle Cooling & Heating, Rowley Insurance, Michael J. Looney and Mark H. Knauf, CPA.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.