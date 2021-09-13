A plan provided by the developer shows the land on a map, just to the west of Winchester Boulevard and to the south of the Myakka State Forest and the Sarasota County line. The homes to the west and south are in Lemon Bay Isles.
MAP PROVIDED
A site plan, provided by the developer, shows where homes would go.
ENGLEWOOD — People who live in Lemon Bay Isles don't appear excited to have a multi-family development as a neighbor.
A handful of residents from the 55-and-older manufactured home community told the Charlotte County advisory Planning and Zoning Commission Monday they didn't want to see multi-family housing next to their subdivision.
No resident spoke in favor of the development plans.
The county's advisory Planning and Zoning Commission recommended 4-1 for county commissioners to approve the planned development of 188 multifamily units on nearly 24.7 acres between Ivory Bill Drive in Lemon Bay Isles and Winchester Boulevard, just south of the Sarasota County line.
The property is now zoned to allow for the development of 82 homes with more than eight acres reserved for commercial development.
Paul Bigness, representing District III in West County, cast the dissenting vote, objecting to a "more than a 100%" increase of the density.
The Lemon Bay Isles residents worried about displaced wildlife, lighting, traffic, noise and other activities in a multi-family bleeding into their community.
Attorney Geri Waksler represented the Pennsylvania-based Pastore Doyle Developers. Waksler explained how her clients intend to increase the width of landscape buffering between Lemon Bay Isles and the new development from Charlotte County's minimum buffer requirements.
Also, the two-story multi-family units will be built to a height of 32 feet tall, 3 feet lower than the height the county allows for residential development.
"Our plans show no vehicle connection to Lemon Bay Isles," Waksler said. The only egresses will be on Winchester North, and traffic studies show the added traffic from the multi-family wouldn't degrade the roadway's level of service, she said.
Waksler also suggested the development is being designed with sidewalks, pocket parks and other enhancements for its residents.
As far as building the additional units, Pastore Doyle Developers will have to seek out TDUs, transfer of density units, and purchase residential development units from other property owners in West County.
Ultimately, county commissioners will make the final decision whether to approve the multi-family development.
