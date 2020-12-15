You don’t always pick your beer for its prizes. But when you do, you have local winners to choose from.
Clearwater-based Big Storm Brewing Co. — parent to Punta Gorda’s Fat Point Brewing — has again won a national award. This time its Maple Rum Huracan Imperial Stout struck gold in the 2020 U.S. Beer Open Championship’s Rum Barrel-Aged Beer category.
Fat Point itself took home silver in the English Summer Ale category for its Big Boca Ale.
They were competing among more than 6,000 beers representing over 140 different styles.
“This honor is a reflection of the team we have built at Big Storm,” said Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni. “Our team is passionate about creating beers that are not only mixed with unique flavors, but are also really drinkable crowd favorites. While we’re just doing what we love, it feels great to be recognized as one of the best in the nation year after year.”
Big Storm has now medaled every year it’s entered the U.S. Open Beer Championship, and Fat Point won for the second straight year.
“Medaling for the second straight year, and to be recognized by our peers as one of the best, only validates what we are doing in Punta Gorda,” said Fat Point Head Brewer Jessy Abbate. “We focus on creating a meaningful experience, with excellence and attention to detail, and again winning a national honor is an added bonus.”
As Charlotte County’s first craft brewery, Fat Point pays homage to its Southwest Florida hometown. Punta Gorda, built on a stub of land between the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor, literally means “fat point.”
Since launching in 2012, the brewery has won critical acclaim for its original beers inspired by the region. Fat Point’s Belgian Tripel Bru Man Chu; its rye IPA, Ryeght Angle; and its Oatmeal Stout have won gold, silver and bronze medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championship and Best Florida Beer Championships.
Fat Point’s smoothly drinkable 2020 silver medalist, Big Boca, is a 5.1% ABV light ale brewed with a Pilsner base and a blend of caramel and Vienna malts. It has a mild and pleasant hop character that finishes with spicy, herbal and citrus tones.
The 11.0% ABV Maple Rum Huracan Imperial Stout is bold and aggressive — like the Mayan god of wind, storm and fire for which it’s named. A rich and complex imperial stout, it has notes of dark chocolate, espresso and dark pit fruit. Blackstrap molasses adds layers of caramelized sugar and subtle smokiness. A combination of British and American hops balances the deep malt complexity for an exceptionally smooth experience.
Fat Point’s taproom, 611 Charlotte St., Punta Gorda, is open 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.