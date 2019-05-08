The history of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce is full of significant events.
Items on that list include the ground-breaking ceremony for the new building, the opening of the new building and the retiring of the building’s mortgage this year. More recent achievements include the addition of the landscaping and the installation of the digital billboard.
A new event can be added to that list. Last week, on May 1-2, 19 chamber members — of which nine are chamber board members — collaborated to “tell the story of the Chamber” to businesses and individuals who were not current members.
The result of this collective recruiting effort was nothing short of amazing. The chamber membership grew by more than 100 new members during that two-day period. To put that in perspective, historically, the addition of a hundred new members for the entire year has been the desired goal. This achievement is historic. The benefits to the community will be detailed in future columns.
A big thank you goes out to the team captains who made this initiative possible: Beth Cashman of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty, Alfred Current of Rowley Insurance Agency, Brian Faro of The Island Team of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, and Mary Smedley of Michael Saunders & Company-Englewood.
Upcoming events
• May 8, 5-7 p.m., business card exchange at Swirls n Curls/Shear Sailing Hair & Tanning Salon, 6945 Sunnybrook Blvd., Englewood.
• May 16, noon-1 p.m., Biz@Noon at LaStanza Ristorante, 285 Dearborn St.
• May 18, 5-10 p.m., The Leadership Englewood LUAU presented by the Class of 2019. A portion of the proceeds to benefit Meals on Wheels, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and Project Phoenix. All details, including ticket and sponsorship information are available at www.LeadershipEnglewood.com.
Ed Hill is the executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached by email at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com.
