ENGLEWOOD — From humble beginnings on Old McCall Road to a beautiful storefront on West Dearborn Street with a warehouse off San Casa Drive, Englewood Glass & Mirror has found a new home in the Morris Industrial Park at 515 Paul Morris Drive.
Space and organization were key factors in the move to the new facility.
“We were driving between Dearborn and San Casa to two separate locations,” owner Dan Stickley explained. “We needed one location — more centrally located — for everything.”
Walking into their new showroom, visitors are greeted with a smiling face and plenty of samples for viewing. Englewood Glass & Mirror offers custom doors, impact windows, showers and glass-top tables. Their workers also specialize in replacement windows and repairs.
The company completes 35 to 40 service calls per day, or approximately 5,500 jobs per year. All of Englewood, Palm Island and Boca Grande, Venice and Sarasota fall within the service area. Three sales associates are available for free consultations. And while foot traffic may not be as prevalent as it was on West Dearborn, Stickley looks forward to utilizing the space at the new facility.
Family owned and operated, Englewood Glass & Mirror celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and the Stickley family is quite proud. Dan Stickley worked at the business growing up, and knew that one day he would follow in his father’s footsteps and eventually run the business.
“Working with glass is an art,” Dan explained. “Measurements and cutting are extremely important, and not everyone has mastered the skill.”
A 2003 Lemon Bay High School alumnus, Dan graduated from the University of South Florida with a major in business and minor in marketing. He started working at Englewood Glass & Mirror immediately, preparing for his father’s retirement. Shortly after, Dan earned his contractor’s license, and took over operations in 2008.
Stickley hopes to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony, once the new concrete sign with the logo is placed out front.
Continuing his father’s tradition, Englewood Glass & Mirror supports local youth organizations and community events.
Customers are welcome to visit the new location and see the full-sized displays. For more information, Englewood Glass & Mirror can be reached at 941-475-1101, Facebook or www.EnglewoodGlass.com.
