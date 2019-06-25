SOUTH VENICE — B & B Theatres will be working with the Galleria Plaza owners, Gondolier Properties, in making major changes to the Galleria Theaters.

The next step will be the beginning of an estimated $1 million in upgrading to the property, said Tom Cassidy of Gondolier Properties.

A few changes were implemented recently and more can be expected over the coming year, with significant upgrading to be completed by the start of the 2020 season, Cassidy said.

During the recent four-day closure only minor modifications were made. The whole complex was cleaned thoroughly and improvements made to the ventilation system. Partial upgrading of the air conditioning equipment has been installed and new, more powerful carpet cleaning equipment is in use.

Proposed changes include bright colors creating an earth tone appearance. Above the cashiers will be a welcoming sign, “Bringing Hollywood to your Hometown.”

Entering the theater foyer, on the right side will be the new Marque Beer and Wine bar. On the left existing rooms will be converted into the Marque Lounge, providing food service with seating. New carpet will installed and the bathrooms will be updated, said Cassidy.

The seats are old with many broken, and discussions are in progress on replacements. One option is installing the more comfortable electric recliner seats. There are 12 auditoriums, but only 11 have ever been fitted out — the other is smaller and used for storage.

Such a move would reduce seating from existing 1,183 to approximately 550, explained Cassidy.

B&B has done that in many of its renovated theaters, creating an intimate experience, with attendance going up. It is the wave of the future for movie theaters.

A new B&B sign in teal is being fitted, replacing Galleria Theaters and Franks Theaters signs outside. Bigger changes have to be done with renovations starting in September when contractors work in the auditoriums over eight to 10 weeks.

‘We, Gondolier Properties, are financing all these improvements. It is expensive, but it is necessary to overcome the deteriorating conditions of the theaters,” said Cassidy. “Attendance despite the conditions was great during 2016-17. We all agree upgrading is necessary; we are probably talking somewhere in the million dollars for the total makeover.”

As Frank Theaters went into bankruptcy, ticket prices were reduced dramatically by 25 percent. Now they will have to be restored to current rates, he said, comparable to those charged by AMC in Sarasota and the Regal in Port Charlotte.

The shopping center was totally renovated in 2013 and the owners are working on gaining more than 80 additional parking spaces on the southern side of the plaza.