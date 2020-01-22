NORTH PORT — Though gone, John Zagrobelny still impacts North Port.
And the world around him, in fact, having helped raise more than $1 million in his business career to help those with muscular dystrophy, something that drew praise from Jerry Lewis, the celebrity dean of such causes. Zagrobelny had suffered from the disease that limited him to a wheelchair.
Anyone knowing him would share that nothing restricted John Zagrobelny’s spirit and generosity over many decades in business, however, as he triumphed over physical setbacks.
Co-owner of the landmark Olde World Restaurant and Sherwood Forest Lounge and a former Citizen of the Year (1994), Zagrobelny, or Mr. Z., will be inducted into the North Port Chamber of Commerce Business Advocate Hall of Fame today at its annual meeting and State of the City event. North Port City Manager Peter Lear will deliver State of the City remarks. Others will offer memories on John Zagrobelny’s important civic and business career, youth causes he supported, and his parish, San Pedro Catholic Church.
His wife, Christine Zagrobelny, will accept the award on her family’s behalf. Their daughter will also share memories of her father.
“John was a good man,” Christine Zagrobelny said. “But when you love what you do, it’s not work.”
John Michael Zagrobelny was born in 1942 in Long Island. He brought his family to North Port in 1987. A retired pharmacist, he and Christine opened the Olde World Cheese Shop, a franchise that the couple, with in-laws Joseph and Teresa Skoczylas, re-opened as the independent Old World Restaurant. At that time it was a real risk, as North Port in the 1980s had around 10,000 residents. The Sherwood Forest Lounge was added with expansion around 1993. The avenue on which the popular restaurant sits was later renamed Zagrobelny Way.
Though North Port chamber executive director Bill Gunnin had not met Zagrobelny, his resume jumped off the page in reviewing it for the Hall of Fame nomination.
“The man was definitely a leader and a go-getter for North Port,” Gunnin said. “There was a tremendous impact on North Port.”
While John Zagrobelny supported such causes as muscular dystrophy, Little League sports and still worked seven days at a multi-million-dollar enterprise, he always found time for his wife and their daughter, Diane. A few days after his death in 2007 at age 64, for instance, Christine received a Valentine’s Day gift basket “with all my favorite things” from her husband of 40 years, a final gesture still prompting tears in describing that day nearly 13 years ago.
