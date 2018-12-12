ENGLEWOOD — Kim Parks expects to be a big boost for membership at the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
Parks, the communications director since 2016 for the Englewood Area Board of Realtors, will be joining the Englewood chamber as its full-time membership director Jan. 3, 2019.
“She has a lot of skills that will really help us with membership growth,” executive director Ed Hill said.
In the last four years, the chamber’s membership grew from 380 members to more than 600. With Parks’ assistance, Hill expects the chamber could grow to a thousand or more members. He also sees Parks as focusing her full attention on all of the chamber’s membership.
Chamber president Keith Farlow also felt Parks will prove an asset to the chamber, its growth and role in the community.
“The (Englewood) chamber acts as a governmental entity,” Farlow said, noting how the community has no municipal government and is divided by Sarasota and Charlotte counties. The chamber often finds itself a voice on issues for Englewood before both county commissions.
“It’s a good fit,” Farlow said of Parks, who has been active with chamber events and is familiar to many of its members.
Parks believes her talents, experience and creativity will make her a good fit with the chamber.
“Englewood is unique,” she said. “People turn to the chamber for support.”
Before working with the Englewood Realtors, Parks was a promotions manager and on-air host for Indiana radio station Z92-5 FM radio in Kokomo, and for Artistic Media Partners out of Lafayette, Indiana.
From 2000 to 2011, she own and operated Jr Food Mart in Springfield, Tennessee. She also was a owner-manager for five condominium units in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, from 2004 to 2009.
She’s always been a supporter of chambers and finds the Englewood chamber as especially vibrant organization. Parks is “very excited and very happy” to take on the challenges and duties at the chamber.
