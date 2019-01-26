ENGLEWOOD — They might be retiring, but they will always be pickers.
On Thursday, Rita and Jerry Chapdelaine are officially closing their store, The Past Revisited at 505 W. Dearborn St.
The couple moved here from Massachusetts. After Rita retired, she became a little restless. Because she is a picker, her home had loads of old-fashioned items. In fact, so many that she could fill a storefront just a few blocks from her home.
"Well I thought I was going to retire, but I didn't want to completely retire, retire," joked Rita about how she opened the store in Englewood after she 'retired.' "Jerry was supposed to join me in opening the store but he kept working as a heavy equipment repair mechanic for a few more years. He always traveled with me during the summers. Then he really retired from his job and joined me at the shop."
For the past five years, the couple traveled to homes, barns, stores and anywhere else along the east and central coast searching for antiques to replenish the Englewood store. She opened during the seasonal months meeting lots of loyal customers who knew there'd be new collection of antiques, decades-old signs, furniture and other collectibles.
The couple ran The Past Revisited and the ice cream shop next door. However, in 2019, they decided it's really time to retire. After they made the announcement, their shop sold quickly. Now, they've marked down the entire store inventory.
"A young man who has a YouTube channel will occupy the space," Rita said. "He's not going to open this as a store front but as his own studio. He said he plans to keep open the ice cream shop."
In order to turn over the property, the couple is selling everything in the shop. With the exception of Sunday, the shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Thursday. They are serving wine and snacks as they say goodbye to customers each day.
"The one thing I will really miss about having the shop is all of the great people I've met," Rita said. "One man came in and said he was sad that we were closing, but knew he was going to save a lot of money by us not being open. It made me laugh and cry at the same time. People loved coming here because they knew I had primitives. It made my shop unique."
Rita said she looks forward to being more involved at her church. She and Jerry plan to continue traveling, visiting with family and friends (in warm states during the winter months) and picking.
"It's in our blood," Jerry said. "It's what we do. We go to many different states to find many different things. It's our adventure."
Rita said since many of her friends are also in their 70s and have time to visit Florida, she can finally enjoy them.
"Many of my friends are retired," she said. "When they would come down for a visit, I couldn't just close the shop and go play with them. Now I will be able to have a meaningful visit with them. That's the exciting part for me. I'm ready to retire, retire."
