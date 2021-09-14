ENGLEWOOD — West Dearborn Street is still here, with lots of places to shop and eat, grab coffee or get your hair done.
Business owners there will be the first to tell you that.
Then, they'll tell you that the huge "ROAD CLOSED" signs that workers put up a couple weeks ago don't mean the road is actually closed.
You can safely drive around them and pull right up to the businesses.
Those big signs have caused some consternation, scaring away potential customers, many said during a recent meeting at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
But they're necessary.
"The state requires signs that say 'Road Closed' a certain distance away," explained Debbie Marks, the manager of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Authority. "They're working on the intersections right now."
Business owners are looking forward to what Englewood's traditional downtown and the heart of the community will be when the work is done — hopefully by sometime next year.
Wright Construction received the $7.7 million Sarasota County contract for Dearborn streetscaping, featuring new decorative crosswalks and sidewalks, lighting, signs, pedestrian gathering areas, new on-street parking, landscaping and trees, and a big gateway sign welcoming everyone. They started in August.
Stellar Development won the $1.2 million job to redo the Dearborn Street Plaza, where farmers markets, festivals and concerts draw thousands each year. Work there started earlier this month on a band shell, restrooms, permanent sidewalks and lighting.
But right now, the plaza is closed, and intersections are blocked off where workers are busy rebuilding them.
The trick for businesses is to somehow draw enough customers past the signs and dust, so they can make it through the year of disruption and into the future.
The good news is, away from the intersections, the rest of the blocks remain accessible. Portions of the streets have become like cul-de-sacs, with plenty of parking and not much traffic. Good spots for a block party or street sale.
MARKETING DEARBORN
Chamber President Brian Faro and Executive Director Doug Izzo worked with Olde Englewood Village Association President Robert Reil to set up a brainstorming meeting Sept. 9 to compare notes and find ways to bring people to West Dearborn.
More than two dozen business owners showed up, with lots of thoughts.
Some talked about the events are coming up that traditionally boost traffic on the street. These include The Dearborn Street Shop & Stroll on Sept. 24, the return of the farmers markets on Thursdays starting Oct. 7 and OEVA's annual Halloween Safewalk, set for Oct. 31.
Others are the Waterfest Boat Block Party on Nov. 19 and the Sunset Rotary's Englewood Beerfest on Jan. 29.
In addition, some things are already in the works to help direct people to West Dearborn Street:
• Vinyl signs are up next to the "Road Closed" signs, noting that the businesses are "OPEN."
• The new Sunset Rotary will put up a banner on State Road 776, pointing people to the temporary farmers market locations and letting customers know Dearborn businesses are open.
• Marks has spent nearly $100,000 of the CRA's budget toward advertising West Dearborn Street in several places, including regional magazines and other publications.
• The chamber is promoting its new www.DearbornIsOpen.com website, which will have construction updates, road closures and detours, plus sales, deals, events and more.
The group came up with dozens of more ideas, including golf-cart shuttles like Stumpy's, which runs people around Manasota Key, more joint events that bring people to the street, more social media campaigns, and getting business owners and OEVA members to set up booths at farmers markets.
Plus schedule more events.
Dan Klein, owner of Culture Coffee, suggested taking advantage of the closed streets and hold a block party.
Keith Rowley, who moved his insurance business to Dearborn Street earlier this year, and who is a member of the CRA's volunteer board of directors, said his new Sunset Rotary club can organize an event that could draw 200 attendees to shop, eat and enjoy West Dearborn Street.
Marie LaForge of Mango Bistro said simple-to-read maps could help people find businesses and ways to get to them. They could be handed out like fliers.
Richard Jean with Suncoast Central Realty suggested hosting a poker run on the street, maybe every month.
Kathleen Callahan with Xpertech Auto Repair and Erin Halstead with Michael Saunders Real Estate suggested creating a scavenger hunt.
Chamber and OEVA members took notes and vowed to have more meetings to keep everyone informed.
Meanwhile, don't be confused if you see a "Road is Open" sign perched next to a "Road Closed" sign on West Dearborn Street. It's open.
