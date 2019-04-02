ENGLEWOOD — Keith Rowley just wanted to say thanks to the folks who make his business successful.
Rowley set up a free barbecue lunch for his clients and their friends Friday out front of the Rowley Insurance Agency in the Englewood Shopping Center. His first “Customer Appreciation Day” proved a big success.
“I was hoping for 250 people,” Rowley said as people lined up to be served by Rowley’s agents and staff barbecued pork or chicken and cole slaw. He surpassed his expectations.
Gesturing to his clients, he said, “They’re the ones who make me who I am. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here.”
Rowley Insurance has been in Englewood for decades. Keith’s father, Rex Rowley, moved his family to Englewood from Gambier, Ohio, in 1976. He established Rowley Insurance. Rex has since retired and left Keith to run the agency.
“One of things we wanted to do is get our customers involved,” Rowley said. He saw the free lunch, too, as a way for the agency’s staff to sit and relax with their clients.
“The main thing is to give back to our customers,” he said.
The Rowleys are known for giving back — and not just to their clients.
In 2017, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce recognized Rex’s years of community service and dedication with its Secret Society of Smoked Mullets.
Like his father, Keith stays involved and is an active member of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, such as fundraising for the annual July 4 fireworks show, and other community activities.
“This is a testament to the Rowley Agency,” said Edward Spegowski, territory manager for TypTap Insurance, one of the companies Rowley Insurance represents.
Even with free food, Spegowski said other agencies could not attract as many people who were enjoying themselves with Rowley and his staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.