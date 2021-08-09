SARASOTA — After losing out on a top-tier candidate, the board of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County picked from within its ranks to fill its chief executive officer vacancy.
During a meeting last Thursday, the board named Lisa Krouse as its new CEO, filling a 19-month vacancy that’s been filled by interim CEOs since the departure of Mark Huey in December 2019.
Krouse had been serving as the interim CEO since July, taking over from Dave Bullock, who chose to re-enter retirement.
A former deputy county administrator and town manager for Longboat Key, Bullock came out of retirement to lead the troubled organization after Huey’s departure.
Krouse assumes the position, however, with one handicap handed her by the Sarasota County commissioners.
Citing dissatisfaction with the lack of measurable results from the EDC, a slim majority of the County Commission voted on June 8 to reduce by one-third the allocation of the local business tax given to the agency beginning in October 2022.
That gives the EDC a year to make changes demanded by commissioners to provide greater accountability to them and the public, a point made repeatedly by Commissioners Mike Moran, Christian Ziegler and Alan Maio who all supported the motion.
Only Commissioners Nancy Detert and Ron Cutsinger cast votes against the idea.
That move led Greg Bedalov, the president of an economic development organization in DuPage County, Illinois, who’d been offered the position by the EDC to back away from the job.
Detert, who has relatives in that area of Illinois and thus knew about him, called Bedalov a “rock star” during the June discussion.
“We have a great deal to do, including taking a fresh look at our strategies and processes,” Krouse said, “but the one constant is that we will continue to serve our purpose, which is to advance a diversified and sustainable economy for all of Sarasota County and surrounding communities.”
Krouse recently retired from an executive position with FCCI Insurance Group based in Lakewood Ranch. She also retired as an EDC board of director member who was getting ready to serve as chairperson when she decided to step in as interim CEO.
Besides confirming Krouse as the new CEO, the EDC board also took two other actions that could ostensibly meet the criticisms coming from the County Commission.
The board promoted Erin Silk, who has directed business development services for the past two years, to the position of vice president of business development services.
In addition, the board approved the creation of a task force to study the EDC’s options for its legal and structural framework.
No timeline was given for when that study will be complete.
