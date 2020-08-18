Sarasota County commissioners will determine today how to distribute $18.9 million in federal funding to address the impacts to the county from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $18 million could prove the first installment of $75 million in federal assistance to the county.
On July 7 commissioners approved the proposed funding distribution categories:
• Health and medical.
• Economic recovery.
• Food, water, shelter.
• Safety and security.
Various county and other agencies have developed a needs assessment and recommended programs for funding. The county’s Economic Development Corporation has surveyed more than 700 agencies and businesses how to distribute efficiently the funding to eligible entities.
“Obviously, we will get (county commission) approval for those programs and input,” said Rich Collins, Sarasota County Emergency Management Director in a county video addressing the CARE funding process.
“Once that is done we will be able to hit the ground running and begin development and completion of getting programs out there and funding on the street,” Collins said.
County staff has recommended setting up an account for administrative oversight costs using $1.8 million, or 10% the total initial allocation. That total could go to $7.5 million if the county taps the entire $75 million allocation.
The administrative costs would include:
• Legal consulting services provided by Nabors, Giblin & Nickerson, P.A.
• CPA consulting services provided by Thomas Howell Ferguson, P.A.
• Web-based software services to provide programs application portal.
• Individual assistance grant program management services provided by Glasser-Schoenbaum.
• Temporary staff assistance to provide application intake services.
County commissioners will begin today their review and evaluate the needs assessments, where the money is most needed, determine policies are necessary and what next steps the county should be taking.
The county set up a CARES Act funding page, which will be periodically updated, at scgov.net/CARES.
