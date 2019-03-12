So your business made the wise decision to join the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
Maybe you did so because someone you know is a member and told you about the recent networking lunch they went to where more than 50 people had the opportunity to stand up and promote their business.
Maybe you heard about the recent ribbon cuttings hosted by Demi and the staff of Amazing Tails or by Kevin at Kustom Firearms and you witnessed the amount of exposure received by those two new businesses.
Maybe you learned that thousands of people visit the chamber’s lobby every year and you feel your business would benefit by being exposed to that kind of traffic.
No matter the reason, it’s time to capitalize on the resources now available to you as a chamber member. The chamber has a number of tools available to help you share your organization’s information regarding your product or service.
After all, if people don’t know what you do or what you offer, you can’t expect them to knock down your door and buy your product or service.
The Englewood Chamber will host a New Member Orientation at 8:30 a.m. April 4. The 60-90 program will begin with a light breakfast. The event is free, but an online RSVP is required as we are only capable of accommodating 50 people. (RSVP at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.) At the conclusion of the event, participants will have an understanding of the free promotional entitlement opportunities of membership, the chances to network and tell your story to other chamber members and more.
If learning how to take advantage of your chamber membership isn’t enough, there’s more. Just by attending you will also be entered into the drawing for a 32-inch TV! In addition, you can double your chances of winning the TV by bringing a non-chamber member guest with you. Your guest will also be eligible to win the TV.
It should be noted that this event is open to any member who wants to learn more about the Chamber resources available.
Vietnam Veterans Day
The Englewood Chamber invites everyone to help us honor our Vietnam veterans on March 29, which is National Vietnam Veterans Day. Join us at Lemon Bay Cemetery at 8 a.m. to place flags on the graves of veterans interred there. Then, come across the street to the chamber office for a light breakfast and a brief program. We’d like to thank our sponsors, Karin Dubbs of Keller Williams Realty Gold, Mason Financial Group and The Windsor of Venice.
Networking events
• Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. Business Card Exchange at Southern Design Living, 2980 Placida Road.
• Thursday, 3 p.m. Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Stumpy’s Free Ride Service, Chadwick Park, 2100 N. Beach Road, Englewood.
• March 21, noon to 1 p.m., Biz@Noon Networking Lunch at the Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, 260 Maryland Ave., Englewood.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
