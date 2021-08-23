The nonprofit Englewood Farmers Market had been a staple on West Dearborn Street every Thursday from October until the end of May. Market manager Lee Perron announced Monday that it will not return this fall. Other markets are expected along Dearborn.
The nonprofit Englewood Farmers Market is no more on West Dearborn Street. The farmers market was a seasonal feature Thursdays on West Dearborn Street until the end of May.
sun FILE PHOTO
The nonprofit Englewood Farmers Market had been a staple on West Dearborn Street every Thursday from October until the end of May. Market manager Lee Perron announced Monday that it will not return this fall. Other markets are expected along Dearborn.
ENGLEWOOD — The newly formed Rotary Club of Englewood Sunset is ready to seed a new fall-winter farmers market on West Dearborn Street.
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board voted 4-0 to recommend Sarasota County Administration allow the Rotary chapter to operate a nonprofit farmers market at the county's Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn.
Advisory board member Mike Looney abstained, since he is a member of the new Sunset Rotary. Advisory board members Keith Rowley and Keith Farley did not attend the meeting Wednesday.
Sunset Rotary charter president Kale Dailey assured the advisory board how any funds raised from the farmers market would be distributed to other Englewood area nonprofits and charities.
Lee Perron and Tom Stone — who manage and operated the previous nonprofit market that operated successfully for a decade — will assist the Rotary establish their market. Perron also operates weekly farmers markets in Venice and at CoolToday Park in North Port
"We still have a lot of work ahead of us," Dailey conceded. The new Rotary chapter is made up of 50 charter members, many of whom, like Dailey grew up with Englewood. "But I think this will be a win-win."
Also, the plaza property will not be available this fall while contractors working for Sarasota County build a stage and small band shell, restrooms, sidewalks and other amenities on the plaza property.
Instead, Dailey said, the farmers market will be staged on grounds of Suncoast Architect and Rowley Insurance, which front on West Dearborn Street, and other properties. In all, he estimated there will be room for as many as 90 spaces for 10-by-10-foot booths.
Suncoast Architect president Elaine Miller, a former long-term member of the CRA board, said she has allowed other community groups to make use of her property in the past. She felt her property provided the visibility and continuity the vendors and public have enjoyed along West Dearborn.
CRA manager Debbie Marks said had a other inquiries about taking over a nonprofit market, but no one else came forward to make a presentation Monday. She did not know why.
Marks said she will be presenting the advisory board recommendation for county administration approval today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.