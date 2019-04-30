In 1959, 17 women created The Fillies Club to support the Kentucky Derby Festival Committee.
The rules of membership stated that members must meet three main requirements. First, they would work on the club’s signature event, The Fillies Derby Ball. Second, their efforts should further the fame of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. And, third, they should place a $2 dollar bet on any filly entered in the Kentucky Derby.
Today, the Fillies membership — which is limited to 250 women — is a group of civically minded women. They look forward to broadening their charitable and social footprints, while working alongside and supporting the activities of the two weeks of the Kentucky Derby Festival.
Englewood now has its own version of that club and they are known as “The Englewood Fillies.”
They are led by Elaine Miller and Carol Moore. Other Fillies include Cheyenne Alford, Sue Atamanchuk, Laurie Farlow, Kathy Castellano, Kim Parks, Karen Gardener, Beth Michaels, Mary Smedley and Karen Tyree.
These ladies have been worked countless hours to create a “Derby Day” event that is scheduled for this Saturday at Branded Hearts Stables on Morningside Drive. I encourage you to visit www.EnglewoodBeachWater.com for complete event details, including the menu items that are being prepared by 12 of our great local restaurants.
This is an affair you won’t want to miss.
Upcoming events
• April 30, 4-6 p.m., open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Horse Power Ranch, 727 Morningside Drive.
• May 6, 5:30-7 p.m., multi-chamber ribbon-cutting for Young Life at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte
• May 8, 5-7 p.m., Business Card Exchange at Swirls n Curls/Shear Sailing Hair & Tanning Salon, 6945 Sunnybrook Blvd.
• May 16, noon-1 p.m. Biz@Noon at LaStanza Ristorante, 285 W. Dearborn St.
• May 18, 5-10 p.m., Leadership Englewood Luau presented by the Class of 2019 at 40 Acres, 1500 Crestwood Road. A portion of the proceeds to benefit: Meals on Wheels, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition and Project Phoenix. All details, including ticket and sponsorship information is available online at www.LeadershipEnglewood.com.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@engle woodchamber.com.
