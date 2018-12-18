Prime Time Steak & Spirits, 5855 Placida Road, is the location for our December Bizz@Noon Networking Lunch. It’s the last chamber event of 2018.
If you are a chamber member, this is a great opportunity for you “set the stage” for the upcoming year with your fellow chamber members.
Do you have some special things planned for 2019? Do you have some enhanced services or new products on the horizon? It’s also a good time to remind others what makes a good referral for each other.
For those businesses or organizations, I’d suggest taking this occasion to “kick-the-tires” of the chamber. Come see what things are about and learn more about how the chamber can help you reach your goals. The lunch starts at noon and we are promptly done by 1 p.m. Menu choices include roast turkey Nicoise salad, petite prime rib au jus, and apple-and-pecan stuffed chicken breast. Reservations should be made at www.EnglewoodChamber.com. The cost is just $15 until noon Wednesday.
Reasons to join
With the end of the year approaching, now is the time move forward with a new Chamber membership. Here are four reasons to join the chamber now:
• The popular Community Guide-Membership Directory will be going to print soon after the first of the year. The publication is printed just once a year and is distributed to thousands of people within our community and across the country. In fact, I’ve had local year-round residents tell me this is their phone book whenever they need to purchase goods or services. By joining now, your business would be included in the book.
• Registration for the chamber’s All Star program will be Dec. 28. This program allows chamber members to further increase their profile with the community.
• The once-time administrative fee of $25 is being waived for any business that joins the chamber prior to Dec. 31. While this doesn’t represent a significant savings, it is a benefit to joining now.
• While the annual chamber investment is not a large expense, by joining before the end of the year, a business might be able to benefit from a tax perspective.
Registering as a new member of the chamber is easy to do. Simply visit www.EnglewoodChamber.com and click on the “Join the Chamber” tab.
Some thank-yous
Thank you to each of the 2018 5-Star All Stars for renewing for 2019. Cape Haze Marina, Englewood Community Hospital, the Englewood Sun, Farlow’s on the Water, Heritage Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care, Key Agency, Lightspeed Voice and Michael Saunders & Company.
A tip of the cap to Deb and Rob Ainsworth for stepping in and organizing an impressive ceremony that honored our veterans who are buried in the Lemon Bay Cemetery. Thank you for including the chamber’s president Keith Farlow and president-elect Mary Smedley.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at 941-474-5511 or ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com.^p
