Customers keep coming back to these neighborhood eateries that treat them like family. You might not have known they exist, but a visit is in order. And if you can’t manage to get there, they all deliver.
All in the families
For 30 years, K’s Family Pizzeria & Restaurant has been a Deep Creek family institution. It hasn’t always been the same family, but it may as well have been.
Angelo and Debbie Kourpuanidis (thus “K’s”) launched their restaurant during the neighborhood’s infancy in 1988, gathering a throng of loyal customers who loved their pizza and homemade Greek dishes.
Rhode Island pastry chef Frank Ridondo and his wife of 32 years, mental health clinician Tania Garcia, moved to Deep Creek in 1998. K’s gave their daughter Samantha her first high school job, and the Kourpuanidises became a second family.
When Angelo decided to retire, he wanted the restaurant to go to someone who would carry on its traditions. He knew Frank and Tania wanted a restaurant, helped them scout out different possibilities and ended up proposing they buy his.
The Ridondo-Garcias did, in 2006.
Garcia, who plunged full time from mental health into a new restaurant world, said, “The first year was a big learning curve, but K’s had beautiful, loyal customers who stood by us.”
Still, the couple knew they could do more.
“At the end of that first year, we realized we needed to revamp things to bring the restaurant to the level the Kourpuanidis family believed we could achieve.”
That’s when they arrived at the formula that continues to make K’s unique.
“First,” said Garcia, “the food has to be quality, fresh and delicious.”
As clinical therapist of Back2Nature and executive director of the nonprofit Green Living Green Planet, Garcia brings all her passion for sustainable living to the restaurant.
Gradually, K’s introduced a “green menu” — with organic produce and wine; free-range, hormone-free chicken; and grass-fed beef from Punta Gorda’s Three Suns Ranch. Their takeout containers and straws were made of biodegradable sugarcane byproduct long before it was “in.”
“We also provide true customer service, sincerely connecting with people,” said Garcia.
K’s Family Pizzeria & Restaurant ($-$$), 941-625-6989, 2000 Rio de Janeiro Avenue, is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 4 to 9 p.m.
‘Soup for you!’
“We eat here at least three times a week. They’re like family,” said Johnny and Diane Roberts, polishing off another lunch at The Soup Jungle Café.
Soup Jungle owner Sam Dubbaneh first came to Port Charlotte in 1990 with his brother Wael, of Wally’s Southern Style BBQ. Their Mary’s restaurant, where Gatorz Bar & Grill is, made history by becoming the first local non-pizzeria to offer delivery, as Sam still does today.
Wael named his brother’s current café “Soup Jungle Café @ Chicken & Subs Delight.” Descriptive, but such a mouthful that Sam wisely simplified it to “The Soup Jungle Café,” which it remains.
At first, Sam offered only two soups a day, but soon was making the six that he now serves daily.
“I still don’t know exactly what I’m going to make every day until I wake up in the morning,” he admitted.
Customer favorites are cheesy broccoli, Wednesday’s stuffed cabbage and, every Friday, clam chowder.
“If I don’t make them,” said Sam, “people get mad at me.”
No surprise that he’s won the Charlotte Sun Readers’ Choice First Place for Restaurant Soup seven years running.
“Last year we got Best Salad, too … and Best Ice Water,” joked Sam, who makes a lot more than soup and salad: subs, wraps, Stromboli, calzones, pastas, hand-patted burgers, pizza, even breakfast egg pizza. His wife, Maisa, specializes in homemade rice pudding dusted with cinnamon.
Soup Jungle Café ($), 941-258-3500 or 3502, 4200 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday to 3 p.m.
Obee’s will come to you, too
Obee’s Soup Salad Subs has anchored one corner of Schoolhouse Square in Charlotte Harbor for 17 years, beginning under Port Charlotte-based Obee’s Franchise Systems.
Owner Barbara Perna had worked for 20 years with her late husband, Fred, in their Holmdel, New Jersey, auto body shop. After retirement to Florida, it wasn’t long before she got bored and started looking for something to do. She began waitressing at and later bought Isles Café (now Penny’s), serving lunch and dinner in Punta Gorda.
For her, running a restaurant always seemed easier than auto body work.
Perna bought the Schoolhouse Square Obee’s franchise in January 2006. After the parent franchisor dissolved, four surviving Obee’s (two in Venice, one in Englewood and Charlotte Harbor’s) became independently owned and operated.
“Deliveries are probably 40 percent of our sales,” said Perna. “Obee’s was originally designed as a corporate diner, delivering strictly to businesses, but I started home deliveries, which have become a big part of our business.”
Their panini grill lets them hot-press any sandwich. Every sub can be prepared as a wrap or a salad. And, unlike most other subs’ foot-long maximum size, Obee’s hand-sliced-to-order meats are heaped onto generous 8- and 16-inch rolls.
Obee’s ($), 941-764-1331, 4300 Kings Highway, is open Monday to Friday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday to 3 p.m.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.