ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Community Hospital announced this week that Andrea Truex is the new chief nursing officer, effective July 12.
Andrea is a seasoned executive who recently celebrated her 30th year with the hospital in clinical and management roles. She is dedicated to supporting our caregivers while providing the highest quality of care.
Most recently, Truex served as assistant chief nursing officer overseeing nursing activities to ensure consistency in practice standards. Under her leadership, the hospital has received 18 consecutive “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, a national distinction recognizing achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
She has led high-level projects requiring planning, implementation and cross functional team leadership. Currently, she is overseeing the expansion of the Emergency Department to meet the growing needs of the region.
Andrea began her health care career in 1990 as a registered nurse at Community Hospital East in Cardiac Surgery Recovery. She holds a master of science degree in nursing from Florida State University and a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Indianapolis.
“Andrea is an accomplished nursing leader demonstrating a long history of progressive healthcare management experience. Her passion for our patients and caregivers is evident," said Steve Young, the hospital's CEO. "Together, we will continue to provide compassionate care to those we are privileged to serve.”
Andrea succeeds Kathy Pace, who served as CNO from 2010 to present.
“We thank Kathy for her many years serving patients and the community. The legacy of leadership she has bestowed on this hospital leaves us in an excellent position for continued success. We wish her well,” said Young said.
To learn more about Englewood Community Hospital, visit englewoodcommhospital.com.
