VENICE — Kelly Enriquez is the new chief executive officer of Venice Regional Bayfront Health, effective Nov. 9.
She will be responsible for the strategic and operational oversight of Venice Regional and Gulf Coast Medical Group, according to a hospital news release.
Enriquez replaces Karen Fordham, who left the position earlier this year.
Enriquez has more than 15 years of health care administration experience, most recently at 380-bed Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, where she focused on service line development and hospital growth.
She was responsible for the successful opening of a free-standing emergency department and led her team through its first Safer Matrix survey with The Joint Commission intended to better identify and communicate priorities for improving the safety of care, the release states.
Prior to that, she was CEO for Sebastian River Medical Center, a 154-bed facility in Indian River County, where she oversaw the implementation of a new electronic medical record system and initiatives to enhance safety and patient satisfaction and key service lines, it states.
Venice Regional is licensed for 312 beds. A 210-bed replacement facility received state approval two years ago but has been on hold.
According to the release, Enriquez "focuses on creating a strong foundation for patient care and for the medical staff and employees, achieving strong improvement in patient, employee and physician satisfaction.
"She has led high-level projects requiring strategic planning, implementation and cross-functional team leadership.
"In addition to collaborating with physicians for quality and growth, Kelly has a track record of building and leading high-performing teams and achieving strategic and operational objectives."
She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern.
“Kelly brings experience to Venice Regional with a focus on patient-centered health care,” said Lynn Joyner, chair of the board of trustees. “We have very talented leaders, medical staff and co-workers. Together, we’ll continue to provide care and support for our patients and work to improve access to health care in our community.”
“Venice is a special place and I am looking forward to establishing roots in the community with my family," she said. "I am honored to have an opportunity to serve with a hospital that has been committed to providing care in the region for nearly 70 years."
