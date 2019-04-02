Thank you to everyone who contributed to Friday’s recognition of National Vietnam Veteran’s Day. There were a number of tear-filled faces — including my own — as Dr. Todd Chace emceed the ceremonies at the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery and then at the chamber’s Community Room.
The emotional moments for me included seeing the members of Boy Scout Troop 36 saluting the flag, observing a Vietnam Veteran struggle to walk through the cemetery holding an American flag, then watching the members of the Rotonda American Legion Post 113 march in precision as they presented the flags, performed a 21-gun salute and the bugler playing of taps. When Mr. Richard Betrosian, U.S. Army Retired, finished his story, there wasn’t a dry eye in the room.
In addition, the following are also thanked for their help to make the event very special: Laurie and Keith Farlow for providing the America Flags, sponsors Karin Dubbs of Keller Williams Realty Gold, Peter Mason of the Mason Financial Group, The Windsor of Venice, and Signs in One Day. Larry Ross, Jonathan Varner (a retired US Army sergeant), Mary Smedley and Sydney Gruters from U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s office.
What can the chamber do for you?
It doesn’t matter if you’re a new member of the chamber, or have been one for years, you are invited to attend Thursday’s Membership Orientation. This informative seminar is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. in the chamber’s Community Room. It is free to attend a light breakfast will be served. Space is limited to 50 people and online RSVP’s can be made at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Chamber events
• Thursday, Open House & Ribbon-Cutting. 4-7 p.m. at Englewood Innovation Center, 1398 Old Englewood Road.
• April 10, Business Card Exchange, 5-7 p.m. at Castle Air,121 N. McCall Road.
• April 18, Biz@Noon networking lunch, Ricaltini’s Bar and Grille, 1997 Kentucky Ave.
• April 23, Chamber Night with the Stone Crabs. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the chamber’s website.
• April 25, Lunch n Learn, “Communication Skills” at 11:30 a.m. Lunch provided by this month’s sponsor Tailored Inspections. Please register at www.EnglewoodChamber.com
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
