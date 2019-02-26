We welcome approximately 6,000 visitors to the Englewood Chamber of Commerce each year. Last week, one of our guests reminded me of topic that is mentioned within the circles of tourism-
related discussions, but not often talked about by the general public.
Apparently, he and his family have been visitors to our community for several years. They liked the area so much that they decided to move here. They recently bought a lot and are doing their homework before building.
The purpose of this gentleman’s visit to the chamber was to gather information regarding general contractors and other businesses that would be involved in building a house. He was looking for plumbers, electricians, roofers, flooring and tile companies, painters and more.
This is your classic example of a “visitor becoming a resident,” and it’s probably happening more than we all know. I suspect there are a number of people reading this column right now who followed a similar path to Florida.
What does this mean to our community’s economy?
Take a moment to think about all of the products and services you purchase each month. There’s the banking services, insurance, auto repairs, maybe pool and landscaping services, the grocery and drug store.
A new resident contributes to the local economy by buying products and services, just like you do. This now allows local business owners to support their families and to grow their business.
That growth might take the form of hiring additional employees, which helps them support their families.
Sometimes it might be easier to understand the resulting consequences if people did not move to our area. Businesses would close, or at least need to reduce the services they provide. Maybe that favorite restaurant would shut its doors. Families would need to move out of the area as they search for another source of income.
Needless to say, the quality of life for those remaining would be reduced.
Impact of the chamber
It was interesting to hear this future new resident say his personal preference is to do businesses with those who belong to the local Chamber of Commerce. Unless you are a member of the chamber, there’s a good chance this gentleman was not introduced to your business. How many other people might feel the same?
A business that belongs to the local chamber has an advantage over a business that doesn’t belong. If you would like to learn more about what the chamber can do for you, please don’t hesitate to contact me or Kim Parks.
Visit with Capt. Marian
Capt. Marian Schneider has written a book, “There’s a Captain in You.” You’ll have the opportunity purchase the book and have her personally sign it today, beginning at 11 a.m. at the chamber’s office, 601 S. Indiana Ave. If you have an interest in learning of the many environmental friendly exploration opportunities of our community, you should plan on attending this event.
Upcoming Events
• Lunch n’ Learn, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Chamber’s Community Room. The topic is “Networking to Grow Your Business.” The event is free thanks to the generous sponsorship of Xpertech Auto Repair. An online registration is appreciated at www.PortCharlotteSCORE.org
• Ribbon-cutting and open house, 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Amazing Tails Dog & Horse Boarding, 1000 Morningside Dr., Englewood.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.