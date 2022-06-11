ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood community can expect more than 3,000 new neighbors in the near future.
Florida requires to reserve water and/or sewer capacity with a utility prior to the start of any new development. Capacity is being set aside on both sides of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line in Englewood.
"We are obliged to serve new growth, and we will be ready — no matter what comes," District Administrator Ray Burroughs said Friday.
The Englewood Water District deems one equivalent residential connection (ERC) as 196 gallons of daily water use and 157 gallons of daily sewage treatment.
The District's water permitting allows for the production of 5.36 million gallons of potable water. In four to five years, the District plans to double the production capacity of its reverse osmosis plant that treats brackish ground water from deep wells.
The District now sees more than 3.24 million gallons of water use daily and serves 22,663 customers in Englewood. Of those, 16,877 are single-family homes and 2,824 are multi-family homes.
The wastewater treatment plant is permitted to treat 3 million gallons of wastewater daily and is now averaging flows of 1.7 million gallons a day
Now, developers have reserved another 2,953 connections from the Water District.
Among the larger of these is Beachwalk by Manasota Key, built off State Road 776 near Manasota Beach Road in north Englewood. Developers reserved 480 connections for its first phase and another 460 connections for its second phase. The Water District also set aside water and sewer service for Beachwalk's community center.
Medical Twins on Medical Boulevard near the Englewood Family YMCA calls for 148 single-family homes, 150 paired villas and a community-amenity center.
South of the county line, along Placida Road, Lennar Homes reserved 400 connections for what had been Island Lake Estates and will be Coco Bay when Lennar begins construction. Charlotte County approved plans for the first phase construction of 178 homes. The site is off San Casa Drive, Placida Road and South Winchester Boulevard, adjoining the Grove City neighborhood.
Water District officials expect construction could begin as early as sometime over the next two months.
Boca Royale in North Englewood also has reserved 110 connections for its expansion.
Further in the future, District officials met with developers of Fairway Vistas at the Myakka Pines Golf Club on South River Road. The proposed development calls for 877 single-family and multi-family homes, a fire station, a community and commercial centers near the terminus of North Winchester Boulevard.
However, Fairway Vistas developers will be responsible for extending the water and sewer lines to Myakka Pines. Water lines only extend as far as Englewood Farm Acres, a few miles down South River Road.
Another development District officials expect further into the future is a 180-unit townhouse development along South Winchester Boulevard and Ivory Bill Drive.
What's also on the list are four more self-storage facilities: Plenty of space for Englewood to store its stuff.
But what's not on the list is a list of reserved connections for Wellen Park future development within the Water District.
However, District officials and the developer are discussing the location of wastewater treatment plant that will eventually treat wastewater for the District's customers in Sarasota County.
The existing sewage treatment plant is located along Winchester Boulevard South in Charlotte County. The state is investing more than $1.5 million helping to offset the costs of the expansion.
"We appreciate (the state funding)," Burroughs said.
