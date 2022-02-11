A developer has submitted plans to build a community in the 408-acre parcel in the middle of the photo, at State Road 776 and Gasparilla Road. To the left is the Gulf Cove Publix. South of the development is the Village of Holiday Lakes community.
ENGLEWOOD — Tulsa developers are ready to map out the first phase of the 315-acre Harbor Villages.
The property zoning, at State Road 776 and Gasparilla Road in West Charlotte County, allows 700 residential lots to be developed.
But the developer is asking for 283 lots for single-family homes just under 5,000 square feet. Their goal is complete the development in two phases, according to Charlotte County applications.
A separate application shows 13 commercial lots fronting the busy SR 778 (South McCall Road) and Gasparilla Road intersection. Plans show two accesses for the property, one from South McCall and a second on Gasparilla Road.
Representatives of the Oklahoma developers, GBR Properties, headquartered in Tulsa, are set to seek support for the Phase 1 preliminary from Charlotte County advisory Planning and Zoning Board on Monday.
After appearing planning board, the project will need to garner final approvals from Charlotte County commissioners.
The 315-acre, mixed development is on the east side of Gasparilla Road (County Road 771) and southeast of SR 776. It's across from the Cape Haze Publix shopping center, and just north of Village of Holiday Lake community.
The larger portion of the Harbor Village property on Gasparilla Road and north of the Village of Holiday Lake will be devoted to residential development.
Besides county approvals, the developers need to acquire permitting approvals from various state agencies. Its attorney, Robert Berntsson, could not predict when construction might begin.
The Tulsa group downsized what was originally envisioned for development along South McCall and Gasparilla Road.
In 2009, developer Fullenkamp garnered unanimous Charlotte County Commission approval to build community on 1,200-plus acres, a portion of which is will now become Harbor Village.
Originally conceived as the West Town Center, its plans broke with the traditional suburban development platted throughout Charlotte County.
In 2009, the property was zoned for 3 million square feet of commercial development. Fullenkamp considered limiting commercial development to 1.5 million square feet.
