Scott Wise was as optimistic about Punta Gorda as he is about life in general.
In 2016, the Indiana-based founder of the 22-year-old Scotty’s Brewhouse chain was almost giddy with enthusiasm.
“Being on the water, in the Florida market, is something I always wanted,” he said. “It started when I bumped into Jon Larmore and Jeremy Hamilton over a year ago. They said, ‘What do you think about a licensing agreement?’ and I said, ‘Let’s go look at it.’”
Larmore and Hamilton are managing partners of ArciTerra, parent company of ATA Fishville FL, which owns Fishermen’s Village.
“I met Fishermen’s Village general manager Patti Allen, the woman just drips niceness and politeness, and I loved that!” continued Wise at the time. “In the business I’m in, customer service and appreciation and gratitude and humility, it was nice that the first person I see is THAT!”
He went on to shake hands with Kevin Doyle at The Celtic Ray, toured Fat Point Brewing, visited the IceHouse Pub and Laishley Crab House, cruised with City Council members and media on King Fisher Fleet.
“Everything just felt right,” he said.
The survivor of a near-fatal brain infection, Wise firmly believed in a newfound philanthropic vision of giving back to the community.
“My restaurant is the ‘anti-chain chain,’” he said. “We run our company with the mindset that every location will be unique and run with the professionalism of a large company, but the feel and atmosphere of a ‘mom and pop’ restaurant. We embed ourselves in the community and are actively involved in charities, philanthropic endeavors and community service.”
Months after Scotty’s opened in Fishermen’s Village, Kevin Blackwell’s Scottsdale, Arizona-based Due North Holdings LLC acquired all 17 Scotty’s Brewhouse restaurants and two Thr3e Wise Men Brewing Co. brewpubs, promising a blindingly fast expansion.
“Their goal is to continue to let me sit in my seat and keep the entire team in their roles,” Wise said happily. “They want us to open 200 restaurants in the next 5 years here and in Japan.”
The day following the deal, Wise wrote on Facebook: “I dreamt about this day when I could not only sell my company but find a partner that believed in my vision to keep my team in place, allow me to continue to guide and lead the ship, and give me the resources and capital to continue our growth across the country and even internationally.”
The plan proved overly optimistic.
On Dec. 11, 2018, Scotty’s Brewhouse filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and shut down four locations, blaming the stores’ struggles on high rents, competition and demographic change.
Wise wrote, “I learned of the Scotty’s and Thr3e Wise Men bankruptcy filing today at the same time as the public. Although I have been separated from the company for over a year and haven’t been involved in any Scotty’s management in over two years, I can’t say my heart and soul ever left.”
University of Indianapolis associate finance professor Dr. Matt Will called Wise “the guy that really made them successful.”
Indiana regulars claimed that Scotty’s was never the same again after the 2016 acquisition, which sidelined Wise and refocused the company on franchising, at the expense of day-to-day operations.
On Dec. 3, Punta Gorda’s Scotty’s Brewhouse sidestepped the fray by changing to Village Brewhouse, under former general manager Kurt Brown, who promised a return to a community-centric small business much like Wise’s original vision.
In a press release, Brown said, “My wife, Cindy, and I moved to Punta Gorda to open and manage a restaurant. It didn’t take long before we fell in love with this community and decided that we wanted to spend the rest of our lives here. We are investing our hearts and souls into Village Brewhouse and the community we serve.”
According to Brown, his Brewhouse will have the same concept as Scotty’s. It’s still a sports pub of 65 seats inside and over 100 out, with a nearly identical, albeit Punta Gorda-themed, menu.
The over-the-top Shewman Special peanut butter burger is out; Key Lime Pie and fried pickle spears are in.
“The biggest change is that we’re bringing pizza back, which seemed to be Punta Gorda’s biggest complaint,” said Brown. “We aren’t losing any of our 87 employees, and we have the same kitchen team, who collaborated on new menu items.”
Although Scotty’s Brewhouse corporate continues churning out gift card email offers to Southwest Florida customers, Brown immediately stepped up to honor them, if printed out, until Jan. 31.
Patti Allen told the Sun, “Fishermen’s Village is ecstatic about this change, especially in that now we have a small business owner taking the reins, which goes with Fishermen’s Village’s aim to promote small business owners here.”
