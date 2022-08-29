ENGLEWOOD — The word around Englewood is that the former Zeke’s will be the next Word of Mouth restaurant.
“We hope to open in November or December,” said Mario Mazzini, Word of Mouth owner.
ENGLEWOOD — The word around Englewood is that the former Zeke’s will be the next Word of Mouth restaurant.
“We hope to open in November or December,” said Mario Mazzini, Word of Mouth owner.
He intends to open the third of his family owned restaurants in Englewood.
Word of Mouth serves breakfast and lunch at two locations, in the Villa Venezia Plaza at 1740 E. Venice Ave., Venice, and in the Gulf Gate area of Sarasota at 6604 Gateway Ave. The menu can be found at www.originalwordofmouth.com.
“We are working inside, on minor changes to the decor,” Mazzini told The Daily Sun on Friday.
Now closed, Zeke’s Uptown Bar & Grill, 115 West Dearborn St., is on a block that’s now part of Sarasota County’s West Dearborn Revitalization project, where workers are installing new sidewalks, parking spaces, curbing and other road renovations.
According to Sarasota County officials, the goal is to complete work on the east end of Dearborn by mid-September and then concentrate construction at the west end of the road, particularly along the 400 block of West Dearborn.
Zeke’s Uptown Bar & Grill opened seven years ago at that location, moving from Englewood’s Royal Palm Marina.
Owner Dale Wentzel renamed the marina restaurant Snook’s Bayside, and it remains open.
Wenezel announced Zeke’s closing about a year ago in September, 2021. The restaurant was making a comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic with new outdoor seating, but could not find enough staff to stay open with consistent service.
“The comeback is always stronger than the setback,” he told Daily Sun columnist Sue Wade at the time.
The Sarasota County Property Appraiser hasn’t yet posted the sale of 115 W. Dearborn St. property online. However, the Property Appraiser’s website valued the property, building and amenities at $514,400.
Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.