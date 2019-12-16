ENGLEWOOD — Key Agency did a lot to brighten the Christmas of Englewood’s children and to warm the hearts of Englewood Area Fire Control District firefighters.
Key Agency president Dave Dignam and vice president Eric Fogo — accompanied with Key Agency staff — presented firefighters a $500 donation to their 10th Annual Bikes 4 Tikes project.
A few blocks away, the Englewood Moose contributed a $500 check of their own to boost the program.
Firefighters hope to raise enough to distribute 100 bicycles and helmets as Christmas presents to 100 children whose families are financially struggling. All over town, businesses, clubs and individuals are helping the cause.
The bicycles will be distributed to the children 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road (State Road 776). Hot dogs and other refreshments will be served. Santa Claus is expected to drop by.
The schools within the fire district — L.A Ainger Middle School, Englewood and Vineland elementary schools — provide the firefighters with lists of their students whose families are in need. A decade ago, Lt. Don Rosso, now retired, mobilized his fellow Englewood firefighters to donate Christmas bicycles for children from families in need.
Englewood firefighters won’t let the Christmas tradition die.
In recent years, the firefighters called upon Englewood businesses and the community at large to join their effort. Their calls have been answered. Since Rosso retired, Battalion Chief Don Pasick has taken up the charge.
“The need is greater than our goal of 100,” Pasick said Monday. He’s dropping off 35 more applications for families at Englewood Elementary this week. The Englewood Walmart discounts the price for the bicycles for an estimated $100 each.
Firefighters will be accepting donations up until Friday.
For large donors of $250 or more, Englewood firefighters will post business logos or advertisements on the fire district website and Facebook page, and announcements for other events.
Donations are being collected by the fire district’s battalion chiefs or can be dropped off at the district’s administrative office at 516 Paul Morris Drive, Englewood.
Checks can be made out to the Englewood Firefighters Benevolent Fund and mailed to the Englewood Area Fire Control District, 516 Paul Morris Drive, Englewood FL 34223.
For more information, call the fire district at 941-474-3311.
