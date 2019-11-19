ENGLEWOOD — Manasota Key restaurant employees are looking forward to the fifth annual Englewood Beach Waterfest Saturday and Sunday.
“It will be busy — which is good,” Waverly Restaurant & Bar general manager Kati Hays said. Waterfest’s weekend of powerboat racing, she said, is something the Waverly staff enjoys.
The Offshore Powerboat Association teams will compete Saturday and Sunday in its World Championships in the Gulf of Mexico off Manasota Key. Competition begins 10 a.m. on both days. Thousands of fans are expected to attend the races this weekend.
The Waverly will be offering a burger special Saturday and chicken wing special Sunday and $2 draft beers on both days. The restaurant is also planning craft beer tasting from 4-7 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve been doing this for several years, so it’s business as usual,” Sandbar Tiki & Grille general manager Scott Barber said, adding that the restaurant will be beefing up its staff both race days. “We accommodate all the race teams and their families. We look forward to them coming to town.”
Barefoot Trader owner Toby Delbridge said the racing teams and their families are the “lifeblood” for his tourist shop. The public beach is fenced off during racing and closed to normal beach patrons to the tourist shop. During Waterfest, sun hats, sunglasses and sunscreen are top sellers, Delbridge said.
The Englewood community at large may be more accustomed and adapting to Waterfest as an annual event.
“I have not received one this week, last week, from anyone who is upset that public beach access will be limited,” Englewood Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Ed Hill said. “In years past, I would have already received phone calls, emails and people coming in here.”
The lack of negative comments, Hill said, is actually a positive sign.
The chamber is doing its part to support Waterfest, selling tickets at the chamber office, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Two-day tickets for adults are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate. Children 12 and under, accompanied by a ticket-holding adult, are free. Tickets may be purchased at the Englewood chamber, various restaurants and other businesses in the Englewood area.
For more information, and to buy tickets online, visit englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.
