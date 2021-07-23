SARASOTA — If last week’s action by the Sarasota County commissioners remains in place after public hearings in September, Commissioner Chairman Alan Maio will lose one of his favorite boasts.
During every discussion about the county’s budget, Maio always reminds people about how the county has not raised its millage rate for the past two decades, making the county’s property tax rate the second-lowest in the state.
Only Dixie County has a lower rate than Sarasota.
But, by a 3-2 vote at their July 14 meeting, commissioners agreed to raise the millage rate almost one-tenth of a mill for the annual TRIM notice sent to property owners next month.
Called the Truth in Millage notice, the mailing alerts property owners to potential changes in their property tax bill if commissioners adopt them during two public hearings in September.
The proposed millage approved by commissioners increases to 3.5561 mills from the current rate of 3.46 mills. The increase would fund a proposed mental health district in the county, estimated to raise almost $6 million in its first year.
The proposed increase would mean the owner of a home valued at $100,000 after exemptions would see a property tax bill to the county of $355.61. The school district, municipalities and other taxing districts would increase the bill by additional dollars.
The only comment on the increase came from Commissioner Mike Moran.
“I want to make sure that it’s clear — this is only a notice,” Moran said.
Setting the millage rate for the TRIM notice now puts a legal barrier in place for commissioners.
By Florida law, they cannot increase the millage rate at this point. However, besides leaving the rate as advertised, they could decrease the rate, which may still happen.
Only commissioners Christian Ziegler and Ron Cutsinger voted against the increase for the TRIM notice, with both expressing differing reasons during the budget workshops in June when commissioners discussed the mental health district.
Ziegler said he would not go against a campaign promise not to increase taxes, while Cutsinger pointed to other possible monetary windfalls to the county.
One of those windfalls, Cutsinger said, was the funds from the settlement of the opioid litigation, which was announced on Thursday. However, early estimates show the county only receiving $375,000 in the early years, although that amount could increase if the county gains control of a regional pot of money.
The public hearings on the fate of the millage increase are scheduled for Sept. 13 and Sept. 29, with the county’s new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
