Karen McElhaney, executive director of The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, presents a Community Partnership Award to Preston Barden at the Englewood 7-11. Preston coordinated a donation drive valued at more than $500 for consumables and donated them to the survivors at C.A.R.E. in memory of his friend, Lisa Riley. Lisa actively supported the agency and started the donations drive which continues today. For more about C.A.R.E. and community partnerships, visit carefl.org.
