ENGLEWOOD — Mike Robuluck wants to brighten Christmas for Englewood kids in the most need.
He hopes people will be generous and bring children's clothing — all sizes — and toys from 2 p.m. to sunset, "dark-thirty," Saturday afternoon, at the 400 block of West Dearborn Street. DJ Tommy Tunes will provide music. Bert's Black Widow Harley-Davidson dealership is expected to participate. A raffle for prizes is also planned.
"We want to do whatever we can," Robuluck said. He intends to work with Englewood Elementary School to identify the children from families who are in the most need. "The principal knows the kids in need."
Robulock isn't a Dearborn merchant himself, but he is the landlord for several businesses along the 400 block of West Dearborn. He's helped to promote Dearborn Street with classic car cruise-ins and other events. This effort, however, is more a labor of love for him.
Who can balk at being a Santa's helper for Englewood's kids?
For more information about the Christmas collections, call Robuluck at 850-512-5005.
