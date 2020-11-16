ENGLEWOOD — The free Englewood Community Care Clinic is doing its best to help its lower- income patients who cannot afford or do not qualify for medical insurance.
The clinic, however, needs a few more registered nurses willing to volunteer, donate a few hours of their time and talents.
"We need younger RNs to volunteer," the clinic's executive director Beth Harrison said, explaining how many of the clinic's volunteer nurses are generally retired and older and are more cautious about their health and volunteering since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The nonprofit clinic has physicians and nurse practitioners volunteering to treat 18 or 19 patients from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays. The clinic is not treating COVID-19 patients. It follows CDC guidelines and takes the temperatures of patients before they can be treated.
According to the clinic's website at englewoodclinic.org, it's had 23 physicians and 30 nurses willing to volunteer their time to the clinic. The volunteers have seen more than 3,400 patients in more than 9,000 visits since its opening in 2011.
But since the pandemic, it doesn't have enough volunteer RN staff to see patients two nights a week — Mondays and Thursdays evenings — like it did before the onset of the pandemic, Harrison said.
Prior to COVID-19, the clinic could serve walk-in patients, Harrison said. She is optimistic the clinic will be able to start treating patients two nights a week next month.
The need for care is great.
Since reopening in October, the clinic has limited itself an evening to seeing eight or nine patients who have made appointments. The clinic has a list of 30 to 35 patients waiting for their appointments.
The clinic is in Charlotte County's Mac Horton-West Charlotte County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive.
The clinic's patients are limited to those from 18 to 64, primarily people working in the service industry, construction and other jobs who cannot afford medical insurance, or who do not receive insurance from their employers. Patients also may be those who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid or similar government assistance.
The clinic screens patients to ensure they financially qualify for care.
A patient's household income must fall at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. The poverty line income levels vary according to the number of people in a household. The poverty line for a household of two is $17,240 annually. A family of four is $26,200 annually.
The free clinic is a nonprofit and sustains itself on donations and grants. To learn more about the Englewood Community Care Clinic visit englewoodclinic.org.
Patients needing an appointment — or RNs wanting to volunteer — should call the clinic at 941-681-2081.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.