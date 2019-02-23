Calling all bookworms! I’ve got a question for you: Will you help open a new chapter in a child’s life?
Join Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast in their third-annual “Take a Look — Buy a Book” book drive. Through March 31, Elsie Quirk Library is accepting new book donations for JFCS’s essential literacy initiative. So, if you’d like to participate, please stop by Elsie Quirk and donate a new book, which will go to children in our community.
I started reading at a very early age (Humblebrag Alert!), and I can still remember my 6-year-old self writing my name on my very first library card. Within five years, I had read every single book in my local library’s Children’s Department. Obviously, I went into the right profession, surrounded by books and living the dream.
But while I was a ravenous reader (seriously, I was like the boa constrictor of book worms), I must confess that there was no feeling like waking up on my birthday, and going to pick out a brand-new book, which I would finish by the time I was home. I still love the tactile sensory experience of picking up a new book and holding it my hands, feeling the weight of the words, already losing myself in its pages.
Books are passports, in a sense, for children. How else to discover whole new places, people, faces, worlds, galaxies? I could go on and on. When children read books, they get a lifetime ticket to explore, to learn, to discover, to imagine … to dream. Books have changed and shaped my journey, my pathway through life, and I (literally, figuratively) want to pay that forward, to share and instill a lifetime love of books and joy of reading to future generations to come.
I invite you to join me and JFCS and donate a new book and support their book drive. “Take a Look — Buy a Book” And change a child’s life forever.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
