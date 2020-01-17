ENGLEWOOD — The new year is bringing a new beginning to Englewood’s Calvary Baptist Church, which is also honoring a half-century tradition of service to the community.
The church's congregation celebrated their 50th anniversary recently while making an effort to look forward by reaching out to the youth. On Jan. 12, the church invited the community to witness their ribbon-cutting ceremony for their latest additions to the 16-acre site on Pine Street.
The Deacons of the church, former and new trusties come together to cut the ribbon and signify the finished project. “This is a time of rejoicing,” said Pastor John M. Boutchia. “May more people come join us because of this day.”
The event took place in front of the recently constructed bus barn, which will house the church's new youth bus.
More than a year ago, the church received donations for a new shuttle bus, which they will use for getting children to and from the facility, and for longer trips like last year's journey to summer camp in North Carolina.
The Project Management Team pulled together to get the project done. Pastor John credits Ken Coxey for the inside contracting help to put the bus barn together. An estimated total of $36,000 in construction and renovation was aided by the donations of time and services from several individuals and companies including Victory Buildings, Tri-County Land Development, Elite Development, Englewood Blueprint Services.
There are more changes to the church's campus.
The playground now boasts a multitude of primary colors and new equipment. “If you drive by Pine Street, your eyes are immediately caught by it,” said Pastor Boutchia said.
The gymnasium has also been updated with a new air-conditioning system and flooring. Tournaments and glow-in-the-dark dodge ball games are now held as part of the Wednesday night children’s clubs, including J.A.M. for elementary kids and FUSION for teens.
Originally led by Pastor Wally Metts, the longtime pastor's daughter Toy Metts now carries on the memories and encourages visitors to join in on what the church has to offer.
Each Sunday, the church holds an 11 a.m. service led by Pastor Boutchia. The church holds Bible classes at 10 a.m. Sundays for all ages, and 6 p.m. for worship, praise and preaching. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Englewood Bible Hour meets in the Fellowship Hall.
The church also welcomes visitors to Friend Day this Sunday, Jan. 19, to bring someone they know to the service and increase their outreach on the public.
The Calvary Baptist Church is at 75 Pine St., Englewood. For more information, visit www.calbaptist.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.