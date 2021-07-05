Florida has reported more than 72 cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus as of mid-June, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID tracker.
The variant is considered more likely to cause severe illness in unvaccinated people. The highly aggressive Delta variant was first detected in India. Health experts warn it could soon become the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S.
The Daily Sun asked G. Steve Huard, spokesperson for the Sarasota County Health Department, some questions about the Delta variant and local impacts of COVID-19 and zombie vaccination conspiracies.
If people aren’t vaccinated, are they more susceptible to get the new strain (variant)? Is the new strain more contagious or does it spread easier among young people?
Data shows that the risk of COVID-19 infection is increased for those who have not been vaccinated, so it is important to make sure we are vaccinated against it. Limited evidence suggests that current vaccines offer protection against variant strains.
According to CDC, Delta variant has a small proportion in Florida, however, as with any variants, they are more easily spread. Vaccinations, therefore, play an important role in protecting ourselves from infection.
Even if you had COVID-19 and have antibodies, are you protected from the new variants like Delta?
It is recommended to be vaccinated, even if you have recovered from COVID-19. According to current data, these vaccines provide protection against most variants and the efficacy of these vaccines in real-world conditions continues to be monitored.
Does the health department have a breakdown of the number of people vaccinated in the county by age?
The only info I can offer on that is the COVID-19 weekly situation report that can be found at the Department of Health website. It doesn’t directly answer that question, but it does offer some good Sarasota-specific info, it’s update every Friday noonish. (Go to floridahealthcovid19.gov and click on Weekly Florida COVID-19 Data to get the most updated report.)
Is the COVID-19 vaccination part of the new vaccines children must get for school?
No.
What is the age that children can get the COVID vaccine?
Pfizer is authorized for those age 12 and up, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson is authorized for age 18 and up.
Are we seeing children get these vaccines or are we lagging behind?
According to the last weekly report Sarasota County is at 66% for 12 and up. Also, our school-based and Pfizer clinics at the Sarasota Square Mall have been well-attended.
Now that the health department is doing the vaccinations at North Port and Sarasota, do you have to make an appointment or can you walk in?
We’re doing walk-ins at 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, and DOH Sarasota in North Port, 6950 Outreach Way. It’s 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’s a no-appointment-necessary walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic offering first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as single doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For questions call 941-861-2883, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Health experts say we don’t have to wear masks in most situations, and we can roam the country. Is the COVID-19 pandemic over?
The COVID-19 pandemic has not been declared over. Although masking requirements have become more lenient in certain areas, it’s a good idea to do our part to protect ourselves and others from getting sick. Regarding domestic travel, it is recommended to get fully vaccinated before travel, however masking is still required for public transportation.
Please visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov for additional guidance for travel within the United States.
Some teens say they are scared of the vaccine because of rumors of microchips and zombie-like side effects. Please set the record straight.
The COVID-19 vaccine, or any vaccine for that matter, does not have microchips in their makeup. They contain molecules that help the body develop immunity against a virus, so that when we do encounter that virus, we are not terribly sick with infection.
Additionally, vaccines do not have the ability to change RNA or DNA in the body. There are some common side effects associated with receiving the vaccines — including pain, and soreness at the site of vaccination and tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea — however this is an indication that the immune system is working. You won’t become a zombie with any vaccines.
