ENGLEWOOD — Marty Fabiszak never thought he'd be making hundreds of bottles of unscented hand sanitizer each week instead of scented candles at his shop.
However, after shortages at big-box stores, customers began turning to to Smoky Mountain Handmade Candles in Englewood, where Fabiszak keeps busy making and selling 8-ounce bottles of the solution, which includes 72% alcohol and aloe.
At $9.95, they're selling pretty well.
"I've had to limit it to one jar per customer because some people wanted fiver and six of them." Fabiszak said. "The funny thing is that I've sold hand sanitizer in my shop for seven years. I would sell five of them a week. Now I'm selling 100 of them a day. I sold 50 of them in an hour and a half, and can't always keep them on the shelves.
"It's not oily or sticky because of the aloe," he adds.
This week, Fabiszak was hard at work replenishing his stock after he received a delivery of a 10-gallon jug of raw alcohol to his shop at 457 W. Dearborn St.
He has another location in Venice, and Fabiszak said he convinced Venice Mainstreet Inc. to allow him to stay open as a essential business.
"You wouldn't think a candle shop is an essential business that can remain open during a pandemic, but it's because of the products I sell," he said. "I have soaps soaps, shampoos, body scrubs, moisturizers, shower gels, bubble baths and fizzing bath bombs. Some are infused with Vitamin C, others with natural tea. I have a men's line including body soap, moisturizer and shaving soap."
In addition to hand soap and sanitizer, another reason Fabiszak says busy is his mass production of homemade CBD cream.
Fabiszak said to check the Smoky Mountain Candle page of Facebook for updates on his hand sanitizer stock availability or visit www.smokymtcandles.com
