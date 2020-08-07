ENGLEWOOD — Dozens of patients left the brand new Trulieve store with bright-green cloth goody bags and their newly filled medical cannabis prescriptions.
Patients waited in their cars and socially distanced on line beginning 9 a.m. Friday, as Trulieve offered 25% off for the grand opening at the company’s newest branch, 1720 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
Inside, manager Tim McCallum helped some of his 33 new employees enter new patients’ information into the system.
“In the two-and-a-half years I’ve worked in this industry, a lot has changed,” McCallum said.
“We have one-third more products now than back then. We are always striving to get better and better. It’s working because our patients are growing,” he said. “Two months ago, we received an email from the state saying there are 4,500 new medical cannabis dispensary card-carrying patients in Florida.”
McCallum said his staff serves as educators, consultants and compassionate care workers.
“I think the stigma about using medical cannabis products is changing as patients are learning its value in treating aliments or getting off of pills and other medications,” he said. “We offer alternatives. They are tailored for each individual. The average patient spends 15 to 25 minutes learning about our products and their options.
“Every person who uses our store has a medical cannabis card and has been seen by a state doctor. They are patients, not customers,” he said. “When they come in, they see our office is like doctor’s office and not like a smoke shop. It’s clinical.”
McCallum said the Englewood store opened because potential patients spoke up and said they couldn’t get our products locally. He said the franchise listened to its users and opened a store to accommodate those in Rotonda, Placida, Englewood and nearby Port Charlotte, Venice, and North Fort Myers.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to serve the Englewood community, and look forward to doing so for years to come,” said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers in a statement.
Trulieve offers a large selection of THC and CBD products including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients, and convenient in-store pick-up at its 54 dispensaries from Pensacola to Key West.
“Although we offered 25% off on the first day, we have sales all of the time,” McCallum said. “We sometimes have flash sales in the middle of the day. We will have a Labor Day sale and Black Friday sales. We are open year-round except for the major holidays. Our mission is to serve our customers in the best way possible.
“We are very happy to be in Englewood.”
