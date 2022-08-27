Raymond Stolarczk

Just after successfully rounding the first turn, Raymond Stolarczyk, 14, a homeschooler and Myles Fadely, 14, a North Port High School student, suddenly fell as the boat ripped and began to sink at the Cardboard Boat races Saturday at Ann and & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool in Englewood.

ENGLEWOOD — Clayton Hetts, 9, and his older brother Colten, 11, came to town to compete.

"We aren't scared," said Clayton, a Zephyrhills student Saturday morning at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. "We are here to win. We are tough."


