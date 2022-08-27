Just after successfully rounding the first turn, Raymond Stolarczyk, 14, a homeschooler and Myles Fadely, 14, a North Port High School student, suddenly fell as the boat ripped and began to sink at the Cardboard Boat races Saturday at Ann and & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD — Clayton Hetts, 9, and his older brother Colten, 11, came to town to compete.
"We aren't scared," said Clayton, a Zephyrhills student Saturday morning at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. "We are here to win. We are tough."
The pair were recruited by their grandparents who live in Englewood to enter the Pioneer Days annual Cardboard Boat Races.
Sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Englewood, the annual races attracted students from Charlotte, Lemon Bay and North Port high schools, Woodland Middle School in North Port, along with local elementary schools. With nothing but cardboard, glue, paint and lots of duct tape holding the boats together, students rowed across the pool. Some fell into the water, others flipped over in the boat and most crossed the finish line. All won certificates. Several were awarded for the best original design, best constructed boat and the people's choice.
The Big Fish boat navigated by Marita Noe and Yvonne Collard, youth leaders at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Port Charlotte, received cheers from fans as the ladies crossed the finish line.
Domingo Rodrigues, 16, a North Port High School student and Nelson Lingard, 16, a Port Charlotte High School student, did well for a while, but tipped over during the "free for all" last race. With the temperature nearing 90 degrees, the cool water was welcoming for the teens who laughed as they exited the final race.
The next Pioneer Days event is Chalk Fest 11 planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on today. It is free with chalk provided.
Even those who aren’t artists are welcome. There will be judges and prizes, vendors and music. The event is open to anybody interested in drawing or seeing the chalk creations.
DIAPER DERBY
Lemon Bay Woman’s Club is sponsoring a Diaper Derby for crawlers only beginning at 2 p.m. Sept. 4 at organization’s clubhouse, at 51 N. Maple Ave., Englewood. The event is free, and all participants receive prizes.
The Mayor for a Day contest is underway. Several candidates have entered the race. Candidates accept donations for their chosen nonprofit organizations, and each dollar is a vote. All money must be turned in by 3 p.m. Sept. 1, and the “winner” will be contacted the next day. The winner will be announced Sept. 2.
