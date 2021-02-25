ENGLEWOOD — A three-car crash at South McCall Road and Indiana Avenue sent a car colliding into a building.

The crash happened at 9:15 a.m., a few yards north of the Charlotte-Sarasota County line on Indiana Avenue, which is State Road 776. Three cars were damaged with two in the median and a Saturn Vue crashing into a commercial building at 880 S. Indiana Ave. 

At least one person was transported to a hospital with injuries.

Englewood Area Fire Control District 4 responded and sheriff's deputies are investigating.

