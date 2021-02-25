ENGLEWOOD — A three-car crash at South McCall Road and Indiana Avenue sent a car colliding into a building.
The crash happened at 9:15 a.m., a few yards north of the Charlotte-Sarasota County line on Indiana Avenue, which is State Road 776. Three cars were damaged with two in the median and a Saturn Vue crashing into a commercial building at 880 S. Indiana Ave.
At least one person was transported to a hospital with injuries.
Englewood Area Fire Control District 4 responded and sheriff's deputies are investigating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.