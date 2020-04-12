ENGLEWOOD — Some Casa de Meadows residents are upset with the dust and noise coming from behind their homes.
The homes in the upscale neighborhood, many with pools and built around a pond off San Casa Drive, butt up against Handy Fill excavation operations. Dump trucks are common there, as are tractors and other pieces of heavy equipment used to move around and load fill dirt and other materials.
Neighbors also described the incessant sound of steel machinery grinding big chunks of concrete into much smaller materials.
And then there's the "beep-beep-beep" of trucks backing up.
"They sometimes started working 6:45 a.m., way too early," said Jason Zarifis whose backyard borders the Handy Fill property. "I have to blow down the driveway every day and wash the cars every other day. It's bad. I am not talking about pollen; I am talking about dust."
It's not a new problem. Handy Fill construction fill and excavation has operated since the 1980s.
Someday, the property will be redeveloped into a 176-acre residential subdivision of "lake front" properties, much like Casa de Meadows. But not for a while. A preliminary plan for a residential development is filed with Charlotte County, but the county hasn't received any subsequent construction plans for approval to start work, officials said.
So the work there to supply construction companies with fill continues.
In the meantime, Zarifis and his neighbors can enjoy a short reprieve. Charlotte County recently issued a stop order on Handy Fill's operations.
"The county has received complaints, investigated, and the operation is currently has a stop work order," County Engineer Joanne Vernon said this week. "Upon investigation, it was discovered that the onsite operation included crushing of concrete culverts. When this was discovered, the county issued a stop work order stating that the excavation permit does not include rock crushing."
The business is operating under what Vernon described as an "old group 2" excavation permit. "HandyFill owners have been diligent with asking for every state permit extensions that they were eligible" and have extended the excavation permit for years," he said. The current excavation permit expires Feb. 25, 2025, Vernon said.
In 2018, Karl Kokomoor, who is also president of the DMK Associates engineering firm, took over the business from Handy Phil Inc. and has operated it under Handy Fill LLC, according to Handy Fill's website, www.handyfillexc.com. Operations will be limited to 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., he said.
Kokomoor said he's met with some Casa de Meadows residents.
"I am trying to work with the neighbors as best as possible," he said.
Specifically, the county issued the stop work order over the crushing of old concrete culvert pipe, discarded sidewalks and other similar concrete materials.
"Upon investigation, it was discovered that the onsite operation included crushing of concrete culverts," Vernon said, suggesting the crushing of concrete may have been a source of excessive noise. "When this was discovered, the county issued a stop work order stating that the excavation permit does not include rock crushing.
"The owner feels that concrete crushing and rock crushing are different and they should be allowed to crush the concrete onsite," Vernon said, but she remains firm. "The owner of the property has a contract to supply crushed concrete and would like to crush it on site and haul it off. My position stands that the current permit does not allow for crushing."
As alternative to limestone, the Florida Department of Transportation likes to recycle the crushed concrete for road base and the base beneath stormwater drainage pipes, Kokomoor said.
Handy Fill is doing what it can to tone down the dust. Vernon said Handy Fill is implementing "dust mitigation measures," and Kokomoor said a 7,000-gallon water tanker is kept on site.
"We have been working through this issue with the contractor and the attorney’s office, and they will be able to commence with their permitted activities as soon as we work out a few minor details," Vernon said.
However, that shouldn't dissuade residents from sharing their concerns or complaints with the county.
"I do encourage anyone having issues with dust, noise, or working hours," Vernon said. "Noise will be expected and this is a permitted activity and has been a permitted activity for many years.
"They will not be able to crush, however, and we want to know if they do as we cannot be out there at all times. Or if they work outside of permitted hours."
