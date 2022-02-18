ENGLEWOOD — When Blaise Castellano heard students weren't reading at their grade level he asked how he could help teachers.
The answer was to open a reading recovery library at the school.
However, it was costly.
Castellano, the owner of Castle Air Cooling & Heating, didn't care about costs. He wanted students to have the tools needed to improve reading skills.
He and his wife, Kathy, met Cathy Monda, reading recovery teacher, along with Curt Schwartz, Englewood Elementary School principal, to give them a check from Castle Air Cooling & Heating for $10,500 to replenish the library.
"The books are designed for students who are at different reading levels," Monda said.
She said the program helps teachers learn how to observe children's behavior, build on their strengths, and offer one-to-one instruction to allow students to accelerate their learning and meet grade-level standard.
"The program helps track a student's reading level from one grade to the next," Monda said. "For example, the fifth-grade teacher doesn't have to guess each student's reading level in the beginning of the school year because the fourth-grade teacher has worked with each student and the reading level and progress is documented."
Monda showed the Castellanos how the program works and showed the books students are given for their reading level.
She said it's helpful when students don't have to share books and that there's not one book the entire class has to read regardless if they understand it or not. The program helps students learn at their own level.
"My office is across the street from Englewood Elementary School," Blaise Castellano said. "I see these children every day. I wanted them to learn to read at their grade level. I didn't want them to have to do car washes to raise money for a reading program."
Castellano, who has been in business in Englewood for 32 years, was instrumental in bringing yellow Buddy Benches made of recycled plastic to Englewood Elementary School after he helped with them at Vineland Elementary School and LA Ainger Middle School through the Rotary Club in Englewood.
"The Buddy Benches are important because a student can sit on it and a teacher will come over and find out what's going on in the child's life," he said. "The child may be a victim of bullying and want to hurt themselves or have lost a loved one or might just be new to the school and need a friend. It's a good communication tool for children. It helped with students who were experiencing suicidal thoughts."
Castellano had specialty lunch tables made for the school so children or adults in wheelchairs could still sit together instead of along a wall during meals at the elementary school.
"Englewood is a very giving community and give for the love of the people who live here," Castellano said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.