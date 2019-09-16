For the first time in decades, the Englewood Cats football and cheer program kicked off their opening day of games under a new affiliation. They are participating in the American Youth Football and Cheer League.

One of the goals of the AYF is "To make youth football and cheer all-inclusive, by not excluding participants based on superficial factors" such as weight, finances or athletic ability." On Saturday, Englewood played host to North Manatee County. All five divisions were in action: flag football, 8-U, 10-U, 12-U and 14-U. 

