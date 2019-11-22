ENGLEWOOD — It didn’t take long for three Englewood Cats cheerleading teams to win at the regional competition and advance into national championships in December.
After five decades of Pop Warner, the Englewood Cats exited the league in May. Board members regrouped and joined the American Youth Football league. The cheerleaders may have been new to the league, but are veterans on the mats.
“Some of the 14-and-under girls have been cheering since they were 5 years old,” said Andrew Mitchell, Cats cheer director. “It shows. Our 8-and-under Lions, 10-and-under Wildcats, and 14-and-under Cougars all placed in the top three in regionals at Seminole High School last weekend.”
Now all three teams of about 60 cheerleaders and coaches and parents are headed to the national competition at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida, from Dec. 12-15. They must raise $185 per child for registration and then hotel rooms at $130 a night.
“We have been fundraising like crazy to get everyone to the nationals,” Mitchell said. “We still have a ways to go. We are working with The End Zone for a ‘Cats Night.’ The cheer team will get a portion of the proceeds.
“All Valvoline stores from Sarasota, Venice and Englewood are giving a $10 off coupon and $5 will go to the Cats,” he said.
“No matter what business we asked to stand out in front of with buckets, we’ve not been told no,” he said. “Everyone has been supportive. In return, our girls hope to come back to Englewood as national champions. The last time they did was in 2016.”
With only four practices left, each of the teams are perfecting a two-and-a-half minute cheer routine mixed with dance moves.
“We changed up the cheer we did at regionals and made it a harder,” said Stephanie Beverly, a first-year 8-and-under coach, whose daughter Faithlyn, 8, is a Cats cheerleader.
The 10-and-under team, led by Meagan Yeiter, said the cheerleaders, who placed first in the regionals, are “focused and doing a great job.” The assistant coach is Lisa Truisi.
The 14-and-up team, which placed first in the regionals, added more stunts and made their routine more challenging. The large level-1 team is coached by Courtney Angelo, Stacy Wear and Kari Hayden.
Mitchell said the teams will be doing bucket collections over the Thanksgiving break.
“When we were in Pop Warner, the nationals were over two days in Orlando,” he said. “They are a day longer in this league. We knew when we went to the regionals and won, we would have a huge challenge ahead of us in going to the nationals.
“We will be competing against teams from California, New York, Ohio and other states. The good news is we don’t have to pay for plane tickets and only have a three-hour drive. We hope Englewood will help us out like they always do. This is a great opportunity for our cheerleaders.”
For more information about the Cats, email englewoodcatspw@gmail.com or call 941-286-2203.
