VENICE — Citing the need for a break, Venice Vice Mayor Rich Cautero announced Thursday that he's not going to run for a third term on the City Council.
"It's a family decision," he said.
He said he had been deliberating over the decision for a few months and more intently over the last six weeks.
“I began a deliberative process earlier this year of gauging constituent input regarding another run," he wrote in a news release. "The sentiment was overwhelmingly positive, with many citizens offering to volunteer their time on my re-election campaign."
In the end, however, he decided "to take a break and shift focus for the time being."
He said he announced his decision now so potential candidates for the seat he's vacating would have the time to prepare to run.
The qualifying period goes from Monday, Aug. 16, to noon on Friday, Aug. 20.
Cautero said he wanted to leave office on a high note, and thinks he'll be doing that.
Among the Council's accomplishments during his two terms he cited the Downtown Beautification Project; implementing new developer-paid impact fees for fire, police, solid waste and general government; laying the foundation for both Laurel and Pinebrook road improvements; assuming EMS ambulance service from the county; construction of the new public safety building and the replacement of Fire Station 1; and a the adoption of a new comprehensive plan.
"All of those represented major citywide initiatives," he states in his news release.
He said he's not ruling out running for office again, perhaps even for mayor next year.
“It was my pleasure and privilege to serve the citizens of Venice," he wrote. "I performed it to the best of my ability and gave it my all. My heartfelt thanks to the citizens of Venice and all my supporters. I am also grateful to both the very talented city staff and the 13 former and current council member colleagues who I had the great honor to serve with.”
