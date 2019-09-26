ENGLEWOOD — There's no harmony to be found among residents on Melody Road.
Conditions are becoming dangerous, and Sarasota County is looking for ways to help.
Located off South River Road, Melody Road is a mile-long, private dirt road that runs parallel to and behind Englewood Farm Acres.
The roadway can prove a hazard to vehicles, trapping both large trucks and automobiles — including this reporter's Toyota Corolla on Tuesday morning — in soft sugar sand traps.
If you ask Cathy Tooker and her family, a week-long caravan of "100-plus" dump trucks, dawn to dusk, bringing in fill for new home construction has worsened conditions on the road.
Richard Cormier, another property owner, also identified the dump trucks as a cause for the worsening conditions.
"The hard pan of our road has been breached and no amount of grading can repair this damage," Tooker's daughter-in-law Madison Henderson told the Sun in an email.
Tooker boards horses on her Melody Road property. She said she invested $30,000 into the maintenance of the road earlier this year. Not all of the property owners are helping to pay their share for its maintenance, Tooker said.
A Sarasota County building permit lists John and Chelsey Knutowicz as the owners of the new home under construction. Donald Hamsher of Hamsher Homes is listed as the builder. According to the permit, the minimum elevation for the new home is 9.6 feet.
Hamsher, who identified himself as a Melody Road resident, took exception to the claim that the dump trucks caused the deterioration of the road. He blamed the summer rainy season for the poor conditions, how rainstorms made the road impassable at times. He said summer rains washboard the road, leaving it with large corrugated mounds.
Hamsher did have a crew grade the road Tuesday afternoon, after learning vehicles got stuck earlier that day.
Safety worries
No matter who or what caused the conditions on Melody Road, the roadway is starting to pose a public safety hazard, according to a Sarasota County Fire Department inspection requested by Tooker.
"The angle of approach in several areas appears to be at or in excess or 1-foot drop/climb within a 20-foot distance," county fire inspector Tyler Balcom stated in his report, noting the worse stretch is where the road turns left around the back of Englewood Farm Estates.
"The grade is very soft sand and is not solid enough to support our apparatus," Balcom noted.
Tooker also approached the Englewood Area Fire Control District officials for help. Englewood fire officials inspected Melody Road and found its conditions poor but passable enough to respond to calls.
Due to the road's condition, Englewood Chief Kevin Easton did direct battalion chiefs to answer any Melody Road calls with the district's four-wheel drive brush fire truck, a vehicle designed to navigate difficult terrains.
Generally, property owners on private roads are totally responsible for the maintenance of their roads — not counties, not cities nor any other public entities.
However, due to the safety hazards identified along Melody Road, Sarasota Public Works and emergency services staff are looking into potential options to address the hazardous conditions, county spokeswoman Brianne Grant said Thursday.
