ENGLEWOOD — Road crews put down some cement barricades along State Road 776 in Englewood East, as construction work is starting to ramp up.
Crews from Preferred Materials Inc. are actually working on two segments of the road, and both are expected to continue through the Spring of 2021. Both will eventually involve milling the existing asphalt surface and putting down new pavement. Much of the major work will be done overnight, to minimize traffic problems.
From the Placida Road-Pine Street intersection to Spinnaker Boulevard, workers are installing new traffic signals — which include new, deep foundations — and working on the curbs and gutters. When lane closures are required, they will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The second portion is from Sunnybrook Boulevard, east to Pinedale Drive in front of the Gulf Cove Publix shopping center. Overnight hours will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The Florida Department of Transportation is asking motorists to be careful in these construction zones, watch out for workers, and be aware that situations may change from one day to the next.
For more information, visit www.swflroads.com or the statewide site, www.FL511.com, or dial “511” from your phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.
