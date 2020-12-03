The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent death by suicide of an inmate in its care at the Charlotte County Jail.
Hailee Lynn Mathews, 25, died two days after being booked into the jail Nov. 20 on drug charges. She was "found unresponsive in her cell" on Nov. 22, and died five days later at a hospital.
She had a "piece of fabric around her neck," the sheriff's office stated in a news release, sent Friday afternoon after queries from The Daily Sun.
"Mathews was housed in a quarantine pod for observation due to her recent entry into the jail. Observations were completed every 30 minutes due to her detox status. Quarantine procedures such as temperature checks are required and were performed multiple times a day.
When they found her unresponsive, alone in her cell, jail staff "immediately performed life saving measures and Mathews was transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the injuries sustained severely impacted her brain function. Mathews succumbed to her injuries ... while still in the hospital Nov. 27.
Court records show a deputy stopped Mathews on Nov. 20 for not staying in her lane of traffic on State Road 776 near Oceanspray Boulevard in Englewood East.
The deputy called for a police K-9 to search the car. Inside Mathews' backpack, deputies found two syringes that tested negative for drugs. There was a plastic baggie with methamphetamine residue which tested positive, according to a report. A deputy searched Mathews and found four small bags with suspected heroin and a silver spoon was in a wallet.
The deputy arrested Mathews on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. The deputy also gave her warnings for not carrying her driver's license and failing to stay in a designated lane, according to court records.
Patrick Phillips, 46, was with Mathews in the car. Phillips also had a methamphetamine bag in his front pocket, arrest reports show.
Deputies took Mathews and Phillips to the Charlotte County Jail.
According to the jail safety guidelines, inmates are quarantined after arriving at the facility due to COVID-19 protocol.
Inmate Melissa King wrote the The Daily Sun regarding recent suicide activity in the jail.
"There's been a lot of attempted suicides and some successful suicides," she wrote. "(Matthews) was the most recent one in quarantine. She was coming off of heroin and couldn't handle it. She was only 25. That's four in a two month period. So sad."
King wrote each time there's a suicide attempt or an inmate dies, the inmates are locked down with no tables and can't use the jail phones.
The Charlotte County Coroner's office said Thursday an autopsy and report for Mathews would be ready in about six weeks after the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is done with its investigation.
Hearing her good friend died, Amanda Fresard thought of Mathews' young sons.
"Hailee didn't have a lot of family, but her cousin is taking care of the boys," Fresard said. "Hailee joined her grandparents and mom in heaven. She loved her boys. They were the most important thing to her. I watched her become a mother as she was also my oldest friend and my son's godmother."
On her social media page, Mathews posted photos of her with her boys. They rollerskated, made funny faces, played in bounce houses and kiddie pools, hugged and kissed in photos.
Matthews was arrested on misdemeanor charges in 2013 and 2014, but has no other arrests in Charlotte County until a petty theft charge on Jan. 7, 2020 when she was arrested on charges of petty theft and resisting an officer at the Port Charlotte Walmart. Court records show several addresses in Port Charlotte and Englewood.
"Hailee had a hard life," Fresard said. "She was a caregiver for her grandparents back in 2018. She brightened every room she walked in and will be so missed."
Friend Cassandra Juelle said she loved Mathews.
"Hailee was my best friend since the seventh grade," she said. "We are shocked. We loved her and her boys so much."
According to court records, the drug charges against Matthews were dropped Dec. 1.
