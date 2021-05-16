Police lights

ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Sheriff's Major Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting outside the Lock 'N Key Restaurant, across from Englewood Beach. 

A man was shot at about 10:47 p.m. Saturday, according to an alert issued by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 12:23 a.m. Sunday. The address is 2045 N. Beach Road, Englewood.

"One male was injured and has been transported for treatment for a gunshot wound," the CCSO reported. Another male stayed at the scene as law enforcement arrived and was detained. No one else was injured, and CCSO said there is no additional threat to the public."

"Further information will be updated upon conclusion of this active case."

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments