ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Sheriff's Major Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting outside the Lock 'N Key Restaurant, across from Englewood Beach.
A man was shot at about 10:47 p.m. Saturday, according to an alert issued by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 12:23 a.m. Sunday. The address is 2045 N. Beach Road, Englewood.
"One male was injured and has been transported for treatment for a gunshot wound," the CCSO reported. Another male stayed at the scene as law enforcement arrived and was detained. No one else was injured, and CCSO said there is no additional threat to the public."
"Further information will be updated upon conclusion of this active case."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.