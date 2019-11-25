GARDENS OF GULF COVE — Charlotte County Utilities spent Sunday cleaning up a sewer spill at Longwood Road in the Gardens of Gulf Cove subdivision.
“A 12-inch pipe coupler failed, causing a spill of approximately 2,000 gallons (of sewage),” CCU spokeswoman Caroline Wannall told the Sun in an email Monday.
Out of the 2,000 gallons of sewage, 1,000 gallons spilled into a retention pond. With a vacuum truck, CCU crews were able to recover the sewage, Wannall said. CCU notified the Florida Department of Environmental Protection of the spill.
“The replacement of this section of force main is a high priority project for (CCU),” she said.
The county Purchasing Department has received and is evaluating bids. CCU expects the county commission to award the project at its Dec. 10 meeting. Construction on the sewer line replacement is expected start in February, Wannall said.
At the same time, a contractor for Public Works also had a crew working Monday in the Gardens of Gulf Cove, a community off State Road 776 between Englewood and Port Charlotte. The workers were inspecting stormwater drainage pipes and trying to evaluate whether those pipes should be lined or not.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.