The members of the Lemon Bay Garden Club invite the public to participate in National Garden Week, which runs through June 12.
This week is an opportunity to encourage pride in your community, interest new members, and work with other groups to be part of those efforts.
Lemon Bay Garden Club is participating in National Garden Week this year in a new way.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the club was unable to provide a physical gardening display. However, thanks to the help of Melinda Gorman at the University of Florida’s UF/IFAS Extension Service in Sarasota County, and Barbara Rao, Past District VIII FFGC director, the club was able to procure a large quantity of children’s coloring books, book marks and other informational gardening printed material.
The club donated the materials to the Elsie Quirk Library in Englewood, Florida with the help of Library Manager, Zina Jayne and her Children’s Activity Director Cris Walton.
The items will be inserted in to-go bags, which will be distributed to young library patrons who can share the materials with their families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.